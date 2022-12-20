By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter reportedly agreed on a contract for the 2023 season with a player option for 2024, per AJ Cassavell. He is guaranteed $12 million in 2023 and can earn up to $21 million if he exercises his player option and incentives are earned, per Ken Rosenthal.

Carpenter is expected to play a versatile role in San Diego. The Padres’ offseason has been lucrative as they add another piece to the puzzle in the form of Carpenter.

Matt Carpenter’s career was trending in the wrong direction following the 2021 season. However, he found new life in New York with the Yankees. Carpenter played well in the Bronx prior to going down with an injury. He ultimately clubbed 15 home runs in just 47 games for the Yankees.

Carpenter commented on his “second chance” in New York during the season.

“Obviously it’s not really a comparable thing, but people who lie on their deathbed wishing they hadn’t taken things for granted—you get a second chance at life,” Matt Carpenter said. “I mean, that’s basically what happened with me and my baseball career. I got a second chance. And every day, the most mundane things that most people get tired of I look forward to, like coming out to the field for BP, taking ground balls.”

San Diego has made a number of key moves this offseason. Their standout signing was Xander Bogaerts, who joined a loaded Padres lineup.

The Padres are hopeful that Matt Carpenter can perform well alongside Bogaerts and the rest of the team this season.