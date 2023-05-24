A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It will take some more time before the San Diego Padres see reliever Drew Pomeranz back on the mound after he had surgery done to address an upper-body injury, according to team manager Bob Melvin (h/t AJ Cassavell of MLB.com).

Drew Pomeranz had what Bob Melvin called “a cleanup surgery in his elbow” yesterday. No timetable for his return, but Melvin said the expectation is that the rehab won’t be all that long. Team is still hopeful Pomeranz pitches meaningful innings down the stretch.

While there’s no certain date has been revealed as of yet with regard to the return of Drew Pomeranz to action, it’s still encouraging for the Padres to know that there is a chance for the veteran pitcher to make his way back to the mound in the big leagues before the end of the 2023 MLB season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It has been a while since Drew Pomeranz last stepped on the hill in the majors. In August 2021, he went under the knife to fix a torn flexor tendon injury. He also did not see action at all in the entire 2022 MLB season. Earlier this month, the Padres changed the injury list designation of Drew Pomeranz from 15 days to 60 days,

The 34-year-old Pomeranz, who made his MLB debut in 2011 with the Colorado Rockies, signed a four-year deal with the Padres worth $34 million in 2019, which means he’s about to hit the free-agent market by the end of the 2023 season. The one-time All-Star (2016) had 27 appearances for the Padres in 2021 and had a 1.75 ERA and 1.130 WHIP.