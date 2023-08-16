The San Diego Padres are still on an uphill climb as they try to make the MLB playoffs. After buying (somewhat) at the MLB trade deadline despite a ton of rumors, there was hope once again in San Diego. However, things haven't gone as expected, and as of Wednesday, they sit a few games back of a Wild Card spot.

The Padres' trade deadline acquisitions haven't panned out as expected, but there have been other problems besides that. Bob Melvin's job is in jeopardy, as is A.J. Preller's. So, the clock is ticking, and something needs to change with the playoff push here.

Here are a few roster moves the Padres should make ahead of the final stretch.

DFA Matt Carpenter

The Padres signed veteran Matt Carpenter in the offseason, and it's safe to say he has underwhelmed greatly since coming to town. He is hitting just .165 with four home runs and 27 RBI, and things haven't gone well lately one bit for Carpenter.

After Nelson Cruz and others were DFAd, it seemed that Carpenter would be next, although it never happened. He hadn't made one plate appearance since July 25 until Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, and it doesn't make much sense to keep him around just to waste a spot on the roster. The Padres should cut ties with Carpenter and bring up somebody from the minors to, at the very least, get an audition for next season.

Call up former Cardinals OF Oscar Mercado

The St. Louis Cardinals decided to cut ties with Oscar Mercado during the 2023 season and the Padres surprisingly scooped him up and sent him to the minor leagues. The former second-round draft pick hit just .290 in 31 at-bats for the Cardinals, but he flashed some potential during his time with the Cleveland Guardians. With the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Padres Triple-A club, Mercado is fresh off a huge week, one in which he had 13 RBI and a pair of multi-homer games, per MadFriars.

5 HR & 16 RBI in 10 games for El Paso this month for Oscar Mercado including this three-run blast pic.twitter.com/WJvOggFMB5 — Al Scott (@AlScott1998) August 12, 2023

Ben Gamel and Jose Azocar are the other outfielders besides the starters, and Mercado should at least get some consideration to see what he has in store.

Give Sean Reynolds a look

The Padres bullpen has been a work in progress all year long, and the addition of Kansas City Royals reliever Scott Barlow was supposed to be a huge boost. Since joining the Padres, Barlow has allowed nine runs in six outings, although he has gone back-to-back outings with no runs allowed.

Nonetheless, they could use some bullpen help. Enter Sean Reynolds, one of the players acquired in the trade that sent Ryan Weathers to the Miami Marlins and brought Garrett Cooper to San Diego. Reynolds' Triple-A debut hasn't been good so far — he walked six and allowed six runs (two earned) — against Sugar Land while recording just two outs.

My guy Sean Reynolds is mired in the worst mini-slump of his pitching career 🫤 pic.twitter.com/VfZGnWjX6O — Ely Sussman (@RealEly) August 14, 2023

But he flashed potential with the Marlins. In 14 games with the Marlins' Triple-A organization, he went 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA in 14 games and 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 24 games in Double-A.

At this point in the season, the Padres need something to change the energy in the clubhouse, and maybe making some minor moves such as these could give them the jolt they need to make up some ground in the Wild Card race.

If not, one of the moves might be searching for a new manager once again in the offseason.