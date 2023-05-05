Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

For years, the Los Angeles Dodgers had consistently defeated the San Diego Padres. Even when San Diego emerged as a contender, LA fans were still hesitant to declare Dodgers-Padres games as rivalry matchups. However, the Padres finally sent a clear message in the 2022 playoffs by defeating the Dodgers in the NLDS despite Los Angeles’ 111-win season.

In 2023, the Dodgers-Padres clash means more than ever. San Diego is firmly on Los Angeles’ radar, and both teams are expected to compete for an NL West Division title. The Dodgers’ primary rival will always be the San Francisco Giants based on their extensive history, but right now it is all about Los Angeles versus San Diego.

With the Dodgers and Padres set to open the first of a three-game series in San Diego on Friday night, let’s break down why their matchups are more meaningful this season.

Why Dodgers-Padres means more in 2023

The Dodgers can’t ignore the Padres anymore. In fact, many people predicted that San Diego was the NL West favorite heading into the season. The Padres made plenty of moves during the offseason and feature one of the deepest and most intimidating lineups in the game. Their core four players of Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr have the potential to carry San Diego to the World Series.

After the Padres upset the Dodgers in the playoffs last year, it became clear that LA needed to make some changes. They didn’t have the most attention-catching offseason by any means, but they still have been the best team in the NL West division to open the season.

For the Padres, it’s about proving that they can keep up with the Dodgers during the regular season.

Padres need to prove themselves

One may argue that San Diego proved themselves in the 2022 postseason. However, it remains to be seen whether or not they can keep pace with Los Angeles throughout the course of a 162-game slate.

The Padres, again, have a talented roster. Their Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove-led pitching rotation has some question marks, but is good enough. Meanwhile, the offense is obviously capable of accomplishing impressive feats. San Diego has an opportunity to truly establish themselves with a strong series at home against LA.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers, on the other hand, can’t allow the Padres to capture early-season momentum.

Dodgers must reestablish themselves

The Dodgers are still the team to beat in the division. They’ve been one of the best organizations in MLB over the past few years, and they will not allow San Diego to easily overtake them. Los Angeles needs to reestablish themselves as a powerhouse.

They don’t feature as much talent as they did last year, but young players such as James Outman and Miguel Vargas have displayed signs of promise.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles still has veteran superstars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Clayton Kershaw on the roster. The Dodgers will come into San Diego looking to send a message of their own to the Padres.

Best rivalry in baseball?

Dodgers fans may not want to admit it, but there is a budding Dodgers-Padres rivalry. It’s even more prevalent than Yankees-Red Sox at the moment. All eyes will be on this series, and this is arguably the best rivalry in all of baseball right now.

Los Angeles’ rivalry with San Diego will lead to storylines, drama, and emotion. Baseball needs more marketing in the sport, and this series alone will help in that regard.

The 2023 Padres-Dodgers matchups certainly mean more than ever before.