Want to tackle the game's towers? In this guide, we teach you about the locations of every Syndicate Tower in Palworld.

When players start Palworld, they are met with a cutscene that tells them “The Towers are the key, the Tree holds the truth.” Although cryptic at first, players soon realize that there are various Syndicate Towers scattered throughout the land. In this guide, we will show you the location of all the Syndicate Towers in Palworld.

A Guide to All Syndicate Tower Locations in Palworld

There are a total of five (5) Syndicate Towers in Palworld. Each of these towers contains a boss that the player must defeat. Upon defeating said boss, players will unlock the Fast Travel for that tower, located on the tower roof. Alternatively, players can fly to the top of the tower and unlock the Fast Travel without fighting the boss. This doesn't circumvent the fight, however. Players will still need to beat the boss to make progress in the game.

In this Palworld guide will be showing you the location of all five Syndicate Towers, as well as the easiest way to get to them. The list is in order of the expected sequence of beating these bosses, from easiest to hardest.

Tower of the Rayne Syndicate

The Tower of the Rayne Syndicate is the first Syndicate Tower that players will likely run into. It is located at around (110, -430), with the closest Fast Travel point being the Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance. Players will face Zoe and Grizzbolt in this Tower, so players should bring Ground-Type Pals when possible. It's also ideal to be around at least Level 10 for this fight.

Tower of the Free Pal Alliance

The Tower of the Free Pal Alliance is your next stop, located at around (180, 30). The closest Fast Travel point to this Tower is the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance. Players will face Lily and Lyleen in this tower, so bringing Fire-type Pals is a must. Be at least Level 20 for this fight. Make sure to bring Cold-Resistant armor when going to this area, as the temperature can get very cold.

Tower of the PIDF

The Tower of the PIDF (Palpagos Island Defense Force) comes next and is located (555,335). The closest Fast Travel point is the PIDF Tower Entrance. In this Tower, players will face off against Marcus and Faleris. As such, bring Water-Type Pals to dispatch them easily. Players will have to be at least Level 30 for this fight. Make sure to bring Heat-Resistant armor when going here as the desert area can get hot. Bring Cold-Resistant Armor if you're going there at night.

Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre

After beating Marcus, make your way to the Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre. Located at (-590, -520), this tower is located at the heart of Mount Obsidian. Players must prepare to face off against Axel and Orserk. As Orserk is both Dragon and Electric-type, players will have to bring both Ice and Ground Pals, whichever they have available. There is a difficulty spike in this Tower, thanks to both its location and Orserk's dual-type. As such, being at least Level 42 is advisable, thanks to players being able to unlock the Pump-Action Shotgun. Level 45 is the comfortable level, as players receive access to the Assault Rifle. Bring Heat-Resistant armor here as it will get hot in Mount Obsidian.

Tower of the PAL Genetic Research Unit

Finally, we arrive at the last Syndicate Tower in Palworld: The Tower of the PAL Genetic Research Unit. Located at (-150,445), this Tower houses Victor and Shadowbeak, the strongest Tower boss of the game. Shadowbeak is a Dark-Type Pal, so bringing Dragon-Types is a must. As this is the last Tower, players are expected to be at least Level 50 before challenging this Tower. Thanks to its location, players must also be wearing Cold-Resistant Armor when making their way to the Tower.

What Happens After Beating All Towers?

As mentioned above, beating all of the Towers is important, as they are the Key to the Answer that the Tree holds. Players can actually already see the tree in one of the corners of the map. However, players are still not able to access it, even if they have beaten all five Towers. This is because that part of the map has not been implemented yet. As the game is still in Early Access, we can expect that part of the map to become accessible in the future. Meanwhile, while waiting for the Tree area to unlock, why not try catching the bosses themselves? It has not been patched out yet as of Version 0.1.3.0, so it should be a fun little pastime while waiting.

That's it for our guide to all of the Syndicate Tower Locations in Palworld. Palworld is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as on PC and Gamepass. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.