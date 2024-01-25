Check out this Palworld Guide on how to catch the Syndicate Tower Bosses to gain some of the most overpowered Pals in the game.

See those Syndicate Tower bosses in Palworld with hundreds of thousands of HP? Yeah, you can catch them. Check out this Palworld Guide to learn how to catch the Syndicate Tower bosses.

Catch Syndicate Bosses in Palworld

For this, you need the following items:

Pal Sphere of any tier

Any equipment that deals damage (guns/melee weapons/pickaxes/axes)

Teleport Statue unlocked near any Settlement

Teleport Statue unlocked near or on the Syndicate Tower

A tanky Pal (optional)

First teleport near any Settlement. The Small Settlement is ideal for this step since there is a guard nearby and it's quickly accessible. After arriving at the Settlement, deal damage to a guard to gain a Wanted level.

You're going to move quick – go back to the Teleport Statue and teleport to the Syndicate Tower, avoiding any guards that spawn. Go inside the tower and start the fight.

Once inside, make sure to not hit the boss or the guards that spawn. If you're worried about taking damage, you can summon a relatively tanky Pal but you need to command it to “don't attack”.

Lure the guards into shooting the boss instead. If done successfully, the boss will bug out and go to the edge of the map before stopping completely. Throw the Pal Sphere at the back of the boss. It will read 0.00% Capture Chance, but you can ignore this. If the ball bounces, readjust your aim to hit it squarely in the back. When done correctly, the boss will instantly be captured.

As summoned Pals, deploying these bosses may cause some visual bugs to happen, such as the human models being left floating in the air after unsummoning them. They retain their massive HP bar, skills, and act just like any other Pal like it, so this is an easy way to conquer most content in the game. If you're a lower level than the Pal, the Level Sync will still kick in and they would be the same level as you. This doesn't affect their HP bar though, so you can theoretically have a 6-digit HP Pal at level 1.

The Palworld catch Syndicate Tower bosses bug is working as of Palworld version 0.1.2.0.