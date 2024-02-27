In Palworld Update Patch v0.1.5.0, a massive quality-of-life feature was added, and then some as they ship quite a hefty list of changes.
How long do you think you have spent holding down a key to build your Pal Spheres, or to mine all those stones? Well now, with the Palworld v0.1.5.0 update, you can say goodbye to that. They added an option that can eliminate holding down the work button and instead, you’ll only have to press it once.
Other important changes in this update include optimizations for the Pals inside the base, fixing the bugs that would cause it to get stuck on job sites while optimizing how the Pals choose which tasks they do.
Despite the big update, Palworld developers have stated that the auto-save issues are still plaguing the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass versions. They said that they will fix this in a future update along with the cheating and disconnection problems on servers.
Palworld v0.1.5.0 Patch Notes
Major Fixes
Implemented backup of save data on the world selection screen
Resolved issue of unnecessary data accumulating in save data
Key Configuration
Added fully supported keyboard key configuration
Guild
Modified specification to allow guild members to be removed when not logged in
Player Issues
Changed long-press operation during player tasks to allow continuous work by pressing the work button once (This is switchable in the options settings)
Fixed issue where riding in prohibited hunting areas would not result in a crime
Improved interaction accuracy with adjacent objects
Pals
Changed specifications so that when a Pal is instructed to “attack aggressively,” the Pal will attack enemies indiscriminately even if they are not in combat
Corrected an issue to allow Pals of rank 1 or higher to be selected as concentrated material (higher-ranked Pals yield more points when concentrated)
Fixed bug where if a large amount of experience points were gained and the level increased to 50 at once, Pals would not learn any active skills
Mitigated an issue where using Mossanda’s partner skill “Grenadier Panda” on a dungeon boss would cause the boss to get stuck in walls
Base Issues
Fixed an issue where base Pals would get stuck on top of a logging site, etc.
Added measures to prevent the issue where base Pals would wander around and get stuck at the border of the base area
Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would get stuck repeatedly starting transportation tasks and the light bulbs icon would appear over and over again.
Added measures to prevent the issue of base Pals getting stuck in the farm on a roof
Fixed an issue where work Pals would get stuck in the summon space of Palbox when restarting the server on a dedicated server.
Adjusted the default work priority of base Pals (Anubis will prioritize manual labour)
Significantly relaxed building restrictions for stairs and triangular roofs
Fixed an issue where sound would play in an infinite loop when Pals at the base used certain active skills.
Specifications changed so that all changes in environmental temperature are added up (if you put 4 campfires next to each other, the surrounding area will have the temperature of a volcano)
Implemented “relax” working style on the monitoring stand
Balance Adjustment
Significantly strengthened mining power for Digtoise partner skills
Fixed the abnormally high selling price of nails
Significantly increased the number of police officers who appear when a crime is committed
Added electric shock effect to Free Pal Alliance’s crossbow
Adjusted the flight distance of Sphere Launcher and Scatter Sphere Launcher.
Increased the SAN value recovery amount of high-quality hot springs
Network Related
Renovated the server lobby
[Search by server name] will now work
Added the ability to view online players on a dedicated server
- On community servers, this will only be displayed if the setting is enabled
Others
Fixed the issue where Day 5 Memo was not placed
You can now adjust the in-game brightness in the settings
Fixed many minor bugs
Corrected various incorrect text
Improved measures against cheating
Known Issues
With the implementation of [Relax] work mode on the monitoring stand, the default work state of the base where a monitoring stand has already been placed is now set to [Relax].
- As a result, the work speed of Pals at the base is slow.
- We apologize for the inconvenience, but please change the work mode from the monitoring stand.
There is an issue where Pals created through breeding retain their passives. We plan to roll back this change as soon as possible.