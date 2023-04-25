Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and new head coach Frank Reich have six draft picks to address the team’s needs with notable newcomers this year. Here we’ll look at three sneaky options for the Carolina Panthers and their 1st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As the 2023 NFL Draft draws near, the Panthers are preparing for one of the most significant moments in their franchise’s history. Months of discussions, debates, and mock draft scenarios are finally coming to a close. Right now, all eyes are on the Panthers as they make their pick.

Recall that the Panthers traded up to the number one overall pick, putting them in the spotlight and under scrutiny from critics and fans alike. While the team’s most pressing need is a quarterback, they also have some gaps in their defensive and offensive line that need to be addressed. It’s a delicate balancing act to weigh the importance of filling these gaps against the potential impact of a high-profile quarterback pick.

All eyes will be on who the Panthers ultimately choose with the number one overall pick, and whether they justify the assets they gave up to acquire it. No doubt the stakes are high. Of course, the decision could have far-reaching implications for the franchise’s future.

But the draft doesn’t end with the first pick. The Panthers have plenty of work to do in the second round, and there are several positions that need attention. The team needs an edge rusher, cornerback, wide receiver, and linebacker. It will come down to how they prioritize these positions and how the draft board rankings shake out.

It’s a critical time for both Fitterer and Reich, who are at the center of this decision-making process. The pressure is on, but they have undoubtedly put in countless hours of work to prepare for this moment.

Let’s look at three sneaky options for the Panthers and their 1st pick.

It’s strange to use the term sneaky when the Panthers themselves have said that they’d take a QB at No. 1. And no, this is not Draft Day. Scott Fitterer is also not Sonny Weaver Jr. There’s no Vontae Mack here. However, we may have as many as four Bo Callahans.

About a month ago, everyone was convinced CJ Stroud would go first off the board. In recent weeks and days, however, he has inexplicably slid to as far as No. 3 or even 4 in some mock drafts. It’s just bonkers.

But it also means picking Stroud after all might be a sneaky good move for the Panthers. We obviously still think Stroud will be the pick at No. 1. We don’t care what sportsbooks say or who assistant coaches follow on Instagram. It feels too suspicious that after all this time when Stroud was the pick, the Panthers have suddenly done a 180 will choose another guy. Stroud has always been and is the guy for Carolina at No. 1. At this point in time, however, it just feels weird that doing that would actually circumvent the momentum that the next guy on this list has built up over the past few weeks.

CJ Stroud recently took 1 of the hardest tests a QB can take His score? 348 yards/4 TD/0 INT on 34 attempts pressured on 19-of-44 dropbacks vs Georgia’s NFL defense L2Y over 30 games only 1 other QB threw for 300+ yards with 0 INT vs UGA.. Bryce Young pic.twitter.com/xZTzwZyRgG — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 21, 2023

2. Bryce Young

This Bryce Young thing can go two ways. First, maybe the Panthers do take the hype and recency bias bait. As such, maybe they go against their better judgment and pick Young at No. 1. We’re not holding our breath and putting our money on that, though.

Second, maybe the Panthers dangle the No. 1 pick. They can do this in an effort to bait the Houston Texans (or maybe another desperate team) into trading up precisely to get Young. In which case, this sneaky “Bryce Young” option for No. 1 is not as much about drafting him. Rather, it’s about making a deal for someone else to draft him. If that happens, the Panthers could maybe get AT LEAST a couple more depth assets. That’s along with the possibility of still getting one of the other top-five QBs in this class. We’re talking, of course, about the aforementioned Stroud along with Will Levis, Hendon Hooker, and the last guy on this list.

3. Anthony Richardson

In our minds, the only guy who can maybe supplant either Stroud or Young at No. 1 for the Panthers is Florida’s Anthony Richardson. The kid is electric. He’s an athletic freak. And yes, we can make the case for his low floor. However, we can make an even stronger case for his high ceiling. If there’s any team who should be willing to bet the house on this kind of duality, it should be the Panthers.

After everything this team has gone through the past couple of seasons, there really is no way but up. And you know what’s “up?” The ceiling — the very high ceiling of Richardson.

We feel like that alone merits a long hard look at whether drafting Richardson at No. 1 makes sense. Maybe it doesn’t. But this might — the Panthers could trade down to any of the top six or seven picks and still get Richardson. In this case, Carolina could also get an additional draft asset to help build out their roster. This would be a sneaky ideal scenario for the Panthers, who would get more depth while also still acquiring their coveted QB.