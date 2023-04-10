Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

April 27 is a little over two weeks away and NFL Mock Drafts are aplenty. The 2023 NFL Draft is a night that will change the course of the Carolina Panthers’ franchise, as the team is in the market for a franchise quarterback.

While Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud seem to be the favorites for the Panthers’ selection at the moment, it would be unwise to rule out the team stunning pundits and taking Florida’s Anthony Richardson, a freakish QB prospect.

While QB is Carolina’s most pressing need in the NFL Draft, they still have some holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball, as well as on the offensive line.

With six draft picks, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and new head coach Frank Reich have the means to address such needs.

But make no mistake.

Critics will remember this draft for who the Panthers selected with the number-one overall pick- or who they didn’t- especially given the assets they surrendered to acquire said pick from the Chicago Bears.

With that said, let’s dive into a 2023 Mock NFL Draft for the Panthers!

Carolina Panthers 2023 Mock NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 1: QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

Panthers owner David Tepper has made no secret about his frustrations with the team’s quarterback situation in recent years.

So, it’s no surprise that Fitterer and company went out and dealt two first rounders, two seconds and star wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears for the number-one pick. But now the question is: which QB will Carolina take?

The Panthers are going to take Alabama’s Bryce Young. Save for his 5-foot-10, 204-pound frame, Young is the complete package at QB.

He has a great head on his shoulders, has a killer instinct when the game is on the line, can make every throw in the book and can beat defenses both in and outside of the pocket.

Tepper has sat back and watched as head coaches he has hired (looking at you Matt Rhule) have made near-sighted personnel decisions when it comes to the quarterback spot in Carolina.

Panthers fans need not worry about Reich, a more seasoned QB evaluator than Rhule, making such mistakes.

Even so, one would expect Tepper to take a more hands-on approach in the moments leading up to NFL Draft night when the Panthers are on the clock.

And multiple reports have indicated that Tepper really likes Young.

Stroud might be the safer pick, but Carolina didn’t deal away multiple draft picks to play it safe here.

Round 2, Pick 8: IOL Steve Avila (TCU)

Taking Young with the first pick carries plenty of risk, given his small stature. The Panthers have held top-30 visits with two interior offensive line prospects in TCU’s Steve Avila and Louisiana State’s Anthony Bradford.

It sure seems like the Panthers value protecting their QB investment- whoever it is. And with Avila likely to be a day two pick, it would not be surprising to see Carolina take him here.

A consensus All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 member, the Horned Frogs lineman allowed just 11 pressures on 540 pass-blocking snaps last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

Avila played both guard and center in college, though he could quickly challenge for a starting job at either guard spot.

Round 3, Pick 30: OLB Andre Carter II (Army)

Andre Carter II is poised to become the US Military Academy’s second player selected in the NFL Draft since 1967. Carter, who faced an uphill battle to hearing his name called by Roger Goodell at one point, is one of the more intriguing names in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

He was a downright beast on the field in 2021, tallying 15 1/2 sacks, which trailed only Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

2022 was not as kind to Carter, though it should do nothing to dissuade teams from taking him.

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks described Carter as the rare player who can rush the passer from both standing up or in a three-point stance.

That makes Carter the perfect target for Carolina, who is in the midst of a transition to a hybrid 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The Panthers need someone to challenge former second round pick Yetur Gross-Matos on the strong side. Carter is that guy.

Round 4, Pick 12: CB Starling Thomas V (UAB)

The Panthers, in need of a nickel corner, find one with the first of two fourth round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: Starling Thomas V out of UAB.

The speedy corner forced an incompletion on 29 percent of his targets during his senior season, per PFF, then wowed pundits at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

While a bit undersized, Thomas V has the ball skills and speed to contribute on day one for the Panthers.

Round 4, Pick 30: LB Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt)

A captain for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2022, Anfernee Orji led the team in tackles in each of the last three seasons.

A former safety, Orji has the versatility to play all over the defense, making him the ideal player for Evero’s hybrid defense.

At the very least, the Vanderbilt ‘backer can provide depth on the inside behind Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu.

Round 5, Pick 10: WR Parker Washington (Penn State)

The Panthers went out and brought in free agents Adam Thielen and DJ Chark, making up for the loss of Moore in the trade.

However, it would be a surprise to see Carolina go five picks in the draft without addressing the position.

Washington, a 5-10, 212-pound possession receiver out of Penn State, could provide some solid depth for Carolina with their last selection in the NFL Draft.

He was a dependable pass-catcher for the Nittany Lions, hauling in 146 passes for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons.

While he won’t be challenging the starters for playing time in year one, Washington could develop into a trustworthy reserve receiver for the Panthers.