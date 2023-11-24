Here are our bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

As Week 12 looms, there's a sense of anticipation surrounding the Carolina Panthers and their upcoming clash with the Tennessee Titans. Both teams have grappled with challenging seasons. They hold records of 1-9 and 3-7, respectively. Despite their struggles, this matchup serves as a potential turning point for both squads. As the Panthers prepare to take on the Titans, consider these bold predictions that could add an intriguing layer to their upcoming challenges.

Panthers Lost in Week 11

The 2023 NFL season has proven to be a tough one for the Panthers. This has been proven by their 1-9 record heading into Week 12. Under the guidance of general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich, the team has faced difficulties surpassing their 7-10 record from the previous year. They started the season with a 0-6 record, a first since 1998. This happened despite the Panthers securing the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, opting for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. In spite of these efforts, the Panthers suffered a setback in Week 11, succumbing to the Dallas Cowboys with a lopsided final score of 33-10.

The team's statistics mirror their challenging season, boasting a net point difference of -89. Currently occupying the fourth spot in the NFC South division, the Panthers find themselves struggling to establish a foothold in the competitive league. Despite their endeavors, converting third downs and managing turnovers have posed significant challenges. As the season unfolds, the Panthers are faced with an uphill battle to enhance both their position and overall performance.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Young and Restless

In the recent matchup against the Cowboys, Bryce Young's performance was less than stellar. He completed 16 of 29 passes for only 123 yards. This included a touchdown and an interception. Additionally, he rushed twice for three yards and lost a fumble. Young's passing game left much to be desired, with an average of only 4.2 yards per attempt. He predominantly targeted Adam Thielen. The veteran receiver accounted for half of Young's completions and 74 of his passing yards. Unfortunately, Young faced difficulties, including a pick-six, when attempting to connect with his other receivers. This marks the third consecutive game where Young has thrown for under 200 yards. In addition, he has held a 2:4 TD:INT ratio in that span. As he heads into a Week 12 road matchup against the Titans, Young faces a defense that typically favors aerial attacks. That said, he enters with little momentum. Still, we see Young doing better here. He should surpass 180 passing yards.

Hubbard Hella Good

Chuba Hubbard had a notable performance in the Panthers' Week 11 loss to the Cowboys. He carried the ball 10 times, accumulating 57 yards, and caught both targets for eight yards. Despite logging one fewer carry than his backfield mate Miles Sanders, Hubbard outgained him by seven yards on the ground. Hubbard has consistently received double-digit rush attempts in four of the last five games, narrowly missing the mark in Week 10. With Sanders reintegrated into the ground attack, Hubbard is expected to maintain a significant role in the upcoming Week 12 road battle against the Titans. He should reach 50 yards anew here against the Titans.

Adam Amazes

In Week 11, Adam Thielen delivered an impressive performance. He secured eight receptions out of 11 targets for a total of 74 yards. Thielen played a crucial role, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets during the game. Notably, he caught half of Bryce Young's completions and accounted for 74 of the rookie quarterback's 123 passing yards. Thielen has consistently maintained a high level of performance, with no fewer than five receptions in each game since Week 2. Yes, he hasn't surpassed 100 receiving yards or scored since Week 6. However, Thielen carries some momentum into the Week 12 road matchup against the Titans. This is especially true considering the Titans' defense has shown vulnerability to wide receivers.

The Panthers head into Week 12 with some optimism, as Thielen faces a Titans secondary that has allowed a lot of production to opposing receivers. With Frank Reich's play-calling expertise contributing to Thielen's production, the veteran wide receiver can surpass 100 yards here.

Adam Thielen LAID OUT for this catch 😱pic.twitter.com/umQBot860i — PantherNationCP (@PantherNationC1) November 19, 2023

Panthers Falter

Both the Titans and Panthers aim to break their three-game losing streaks in their Week 12 matchup at Nissan Stadium. We are talking about two of the NFL's least productive offenses. The Panthers have, in fact, scored only 36 points in their last three losses. It's essential to withhold judgment on Young given the Panthers' challenges with a porous offensive line and limited offensive talent. Questions also arise about the suitability of Reich as the coach in Carolina. In contrast, Titans rookie QB Will Levis has shown flashes but grapples with growing pains. Having said that, the outcome of the trenches battle, particularly Hubbard's impact, could determine the Panthers' success in this matchup.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Week 12 showdown between the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans promises to be a pivotal moment for both teams. The bold predictions outlined for key players like Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, and Adam Thielen add an extra layer of anticipation to the game. As the Panthers seek to regroup and overcome recent challenges, the Titans aim to capitalize on their strengths, led by the dynamic rookie QB Will Levis and the formidable Derrick Henry. In the unpredictable landscape of the NFL, Week 12 holds the promise of surprises, breakthroughs, and a potential turning point for these two determined teams. Football enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama as the Panthers and Titans collide on the field, each striving to emerge victorious and reshape the trajectory of their respective seasons.