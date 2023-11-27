Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is confident in the progression of his rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

On Sunday, rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers dropped to an ugly, NFL worst record of 1-10 with a narrow road loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Young wasn't asked to do a whole lot in this game against a solid Titans' defensive unit, and while the Panthers' defense did its job, shutting out the home Titans altogether in the second half, ultimately, the Carolina offense couldn't do enough to get over the hump down the stretch.

After the game, Panthers head coach Frank Reich got one hundred percent candid on what he's seen out of Bryce Young so far this year and why he isn't at all worried about his progression.

“I think Bryce (Young) is making steps and strides and I thought he did today” said Reich, per tennesseetitans.com. “I thought he did a lot of good things to push the ball down the field pretty well a few times. He had some nice scrambles, he was poised. Even when he gets hit, he continues to show physical toughness and bounce back. He doesn't flinch. I saw him on the sideline talking to the guys before the last drive. He's poised. He's excited to go out there for that last drive. We have confidence in him we just need to help him out a little more.”

Although the Panthers weren't expected by most to be very good, it's safe to assume that fans were hoping for perhaps more than a singular win this far into the season.