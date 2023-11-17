Frank Reich revealed a positive injury update for Bryce Young ahead of the Panthers' upcoming game against the Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Carolina is a heavy underdog, and the spread could shift even more depending on QB Bryce Young's injury status. The Panthers received a positive update on Young Friday though, via Joe Person of The Athletic.

” (Frank) Reich: Bryce Young's thigh issue more just general soreness. Says Young felt better today. He does not have a game status,” Person reported.

Young's status has officially been revealed for the game. Whether he plays or not, Carolina will face the daunting task of trying to upset the Cowboys. The Panthers' home field advantage may not lend much of an advantage based on a recent report from Person.

“Panthers in the weird situation where Frank Reich said they practiced silent count this week in the event they need it Sunday when a whole bunch of Cowboys' fans are expected to populate Bank of America Stadium,” Person shared.

In order to accomplish the feat of earning an upset, the Panthers will need Bryce Young on the field.

Bryce Young's 2023 season

The 22-year-old hasn't had the best rookie season. Young was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud has performed much better for a surprisingly impressive Houston Texans team.

Bryce Young has thrown for 1,560 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games played so far in 2023. He has thrown seven interceptions though.

Nevertheless, Young is the Panthers QB and the offense is looking to develop chemistry. If Young were to miss the game, which seems unlikely based on Person's report, Carolina would need to completely shift gears with a different quarterback under center.

Assuming Young is able to play, he will look to lead the Panthers to a massive upset. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST on Sunday in Carolina.