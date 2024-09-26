After making the change from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton at quarterback, the Carolina Panthers picked up their first win of the season in Week 3. But if the Panthers wanted to put together a win streak, it'd be much more difficult without Diontae Johnson on the field.

The wide receiver was added to the injury report with a groin issue on Thursday. However, Johnson is still planning on suiting up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, via David Newton of ESPN.

“It's just a little precaution. Precautionary with the weather. Nothing to worry about, I'm playing Sunday. They're just making sure I'm doing the right things to be ready for Sunday.”

With the field not up to par on Thursday, Carolina decided it wasn't worth to risk to have Johnson out there. They have already lost Adam Thielen for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury. The Panthers know they can't afford to not have Johnson on the field.

Diontae Johnson struggled through his first two weeks in Carolina. However, as soon as Dalton came under center, his spark was re-ignited. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Johnson caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers aren't expecting a 36-point explosion every week. However, their offense has been reinvigorated under Dalton. As a journeyman, there's no telling if Dalton's win was a fluke or if he's having a career renaissance. But whatever the case may be, Johnson will be arguably the quarterback's top target.

The first step is getting Johnson back out onto the field. But that seems like it will happen in sort order. Barring a setback, Johnson's Thursday absence was merely precautionary and a way for the Panthers' coaching staff to ensure his health.

Now, Johnson just needs to suit up on Sunday, prove he is past his groin injury and get back to catching passes.