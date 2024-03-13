The Carolina Panthers are determined to improve their defense during the 2024 NFL free agency period. Carolina traded cornerback Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the team has reinforced their secondary with former Bills CB Dane Jackson.
Panthers regain defensive help with stout cornerback
Carolina has agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal with Dane Jackson, per Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old has had respectable production during his four years with the Bills and looks to add great support to the Panthers' defense.
Buffalo selected Jackson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Pittsburgh football standout appeared in only five games during his rookie season, but since then, he has provided steady contributions.
Jackson's best year came during the 2022-23 season when he amassed 57 total tackles, one forced fumble, and two interceptions in 15 games. He comes off a 2023-24 season of 39 tackles and one forced fumble. Hopefully, Jackson can gel with Carolina's defensive unit to help them improve.
The Panthers lost the services of former CB Donte Jackson to the Steelers; however, the team retains safeties Von Bell and Xavier Woods for some continuity. Carolina needs to take their game to the next level after giving up excess yardage and points in 23-24.
Carolina finished the year with a disappointing 2-15 record. Nevertheless, the franchise is doing all they can during the NFL free agency period to bolster their roster. One of the brightest players on the team remains rising second-year quarterback Bryce Young.
Young did not have the rookie season he hoped for, but he looks to improve his game going into 2024. All in all, it will be interesting to see how the Panthers handle the rest of the offseason.