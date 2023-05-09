Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young impressed wide receiver Adam Thielen long before the team selected him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Thielen met Young while at the Adidas suite during Super Bowl week, and Young ‘shocked‘ the Panthers free agent pickup with a very impressive first impression.

Here’s what Young said to Thielen that left him sold on Young’s character, per Joseph Person of The Athletic.

“He kind of just came up to me and said how much respect he had and he loves my game and things like that. It just kind of shocked me. He didn’t have to do that. For him to go out of his way to say those things just showed how mature and respectful he is as a person, which is really cool.”

Adam Thielen said that Young, who was a little over a month removed from a jaw-dropping Sugar Bowl performance against Kansas State, told him “how much respect” he has for him and that he “loves his game.”

The ex-Minnesota Vikings receiver left the interaction impressed with Young’s maturity and respectfulness.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Thielen, 32, was released by the Vikings back in March, but it didn’t take him long to find work.

The Panthers inked the two-time Pro Bowler to a three-year, $25 million contract a little over a week later.

The former Vikings wideout headlines a Panthers receiving corps that includes the likes of fellow free agent addition DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr, and second round NFL Draft pick Jonathan Mingo.

Now, Thielen can’t wait to get on the field with Young.