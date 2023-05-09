Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Carolina Panthers have found their quarterback of the future in Bryce Young. Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers are now focusing on ensuring Young has strong protection in front of him.

Carolina has re-signed offensive lineman Cam Erving to a one-year contract, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Erving, who was a former first-round pick, has spent the past two seasons playing for the Panthers.

In that time, Erving has appeared in 20 games for the team, starting nine. He played in 11 games for Carolina this past season, although he didn’t receive a start. Still, the Panthers clearly value Erving as a trusted rotational piece on their offensive line.

Building that line will be crucial for Young’s success. Carolina traded a fortune – included their first-round pick next year – to move up to No. 1 in the NFL Draft. They have put all their eggs in Young’s basket. His health and ability to make plays in the pocket will be paramount for the Panthers.

Cam Erving won’t singlehandedly turn Carolina’s offensive line into world beaters. But he’s a sensible addition for a position that has been one of the Panthers’ strengths recently. Carolina allowed 36 sacks this past season, 11th-lowest in the NFL.

With Frank Reich at head coach and Bryce Young at quarterback, the Panthers are entering a new era of their franchise. Carolina hasn’t made the postseason since 2017. While Rome – or Charlotte – wasn’t built in a day, the Panthers are continuing to build around Young.

Erving gives the Panthers newest QB another strong OL to work behind.