On the day of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers did the unsurprising and selected Alabama QB Bryce Young with the first overall pick. For months, Young had been pegged as the top pick, and new head coach Frank Reich got his guy to lead the franchise after a massive trade with the Chicago Bears to move up from No. 9 overall.

It was between CJ Stroud and Young, but Reich revealed when the team fell in love with Young in Peter King’s latest edition of Football Morning In America.

“It happened on his 30 visit…That play just confirmed everything we were thinking and already know. Just confirmed the level of football IQ he has that’s on par with Peyton [Manning], [Matt] Ryan, [Philip] Rivers, [Andrew] Luck. I’m telling you: There are quarterbacks in the NFL who haven’t done what he did right there—and he did it easily in his true freshman year in college. To have the confidence to make that call for Alabama in his second college game. Unreal.”

As Reich details, Bryce Young was examining a play he made with the Crimson Tide, and the level of football knowledge jumped off the page. Reich even went on to mention that he is on par with Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, Andrew Luck, and Philip Rivers, which is quite the company to be named with.

Frank Reich joined the Panthers this offseason after moving on from the Indianapolis Colts, and the Panthers’ ongoing QB carousel is nothing new. So, hopefully, Bryce Young can change the fortunes in Carolina. If he is anything even close to those players Reich mentioned, things should go well.