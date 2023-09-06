As Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young prepares to make his first NFL start, an important question might be rattling around in his brain: who am I throwing the ball to?

Wednesday's injury report for the Panthers paints a bleak picture for the team's status at wide receiver. DJ Chark Jr has been dealing with a hamstring injury for weeks, and did not practice. Chark's availability for Week 1 is now in serious question.

The team's other veteran receiver addition of the offseason is also ailing. Adam Thielen popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with an ankle injury. As a result, he was limited in practice, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Chark and Thielen both signed as free agents in order to help replace some of DJ Moore's lost production. Now, both have uncertain status for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

DJ Chark Jr landed with the Panthers after one disappointing season in Detroit. The former Jacksonville Jaguar signed a one-year “prove it” deal with the Lions in 2022. But he managed just 30 receptions and three touchdowns in his lone season there.

Adam Thielen had a storied career with the Minnesota Vikings, making two Pro Bowls and hauling in 534 catches in nine seasons with his hometown team. But his play slipped in recent seasons, and the Vikes couldn't justify a $19.97 million cap number in 2023.

The Panthers are in need of an overhaul on offense. Only four teams passed for fewer yards last season. So the team traded up to the top spot in the 2023 draft for their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young.

One problem? That trade included Panthers star wideout DJ Moore being sent to the Chicago Bears. Chark and Thielen were expected to soak up some volume that would otherwise go to Moore.

The Panthers did get one good piece of injury news on Wednesday at least. Miles Sanders, who landed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the team in free agency, was not listed on Week 1's injury report. Sanders has been dealing with a groin injury, but appears on track for the Falcons game.