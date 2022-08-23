Baker Mayfield reveals what it will be like to play against Browns

New Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to face off against his old team, the Cleveland Browns, in week one of the 2022 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Browns. Cleveland drafted Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and for some time, it appeared to be a perfect pairing.

In total, Mayfield played in 60 games during his time with the Browns. He had a starting record of 29-30 while throwing for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions.

During the 2021 off-season, Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns. After a turbulent season, it seemed like the two sides could be headed toward separating.

Before trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns sent Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

Now that Mayfield has been named the starter for the Panthers, his first game will come against the Browns.

During a press conference on Monday, Mayfield explained what it will be like to face off against his former team.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of attachment there. I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and say it doesn’t mean anything. It will.”, Mayfield said via ESPN’s David Newton

He added: “Obviously, there’s a lot of attachment there. I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and say it doesn’t mean anything. It will.’’ https://t.co/4sDartlK39 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 22, 2022

During his four seasons with the Browns, Baker Mayfield played an integral part in their success. He led the team to the playoffs, something they hadn’t done in 17 years.

His honest approach towards facing off against them in week one is something that you don’t see often. Many players would say it’s just another game. But clearly, it means a little more to Mayfield.