As training camp continues for the Carolina Panthers, the battle for the starting quarterback job continues to heat up.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have both shown good and bad traits throughout the first week. On Friday, the two quarterbacks split the first-team reps on the Panthers’ offense. This comes as a change as on Wednesday Darnold handled first-team reps, and Mayfield handled them on Thursday.

During Friday’s session, both quarterbacks led the Panthers’ offense on trips down the field.

Augusta Stone of Panthers.com offered updates on how both quarterbacks looked.

When discussing Darnold, Stone wrote, “Darnold, working with the starters, got the offense into the end zone, with Shi Smith making an impressive-looking (but disputed, though Rhule said it was ruled a touchdown) grab in traffic for the score.” Darnold was able to lead the offense into the endzone, which Mayfield failed to do.

Stone then went on to talk about Mayfield. Stone wrote, “When Mayfield got his shot with the second offense, he moved them into position for a long field goal, though there were a few stumbles (literally). He bobbled one snap and had to scramble to get out of bounds, but completed a few nice balls and was able to spike to stop the clock for Zane Gonzalez.” Mayfield’s inexperience with the Panthers could be what is giving him trouble. Given time, this should be resolved.

It seems like Sam Darnold was able to win the day. Heading into the second week, whoever has the starting role could very well be who wins the Panther’s job heading into the regular season.

At this point, Sam Darnold already has the upper hand. Having spent a season with the Panthers last year could give him the upper hand at this point.