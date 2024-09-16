The Carolina Panthers are not at all looking good this season. After their tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Dave Canales' squad has now sunk into a 0-3 record. If they hope to get back into contention, their best hope is to springboard Bryce Young's progress as the primary quarterback. However, some players in the squad's system like Adam Thielen do not seem to think that the issue is with their signal caller.

Bryce Young always gets the blame whenever the Panthers lose. Vitriol that either involves his height or inefficiency gets hurled and this game against the Chargers was no exception. Adam Thielen outlined why this was the case in his latest statement, via Ashley Stroehlein of NBC Charlotte.

“I love Bryce to death, man. He works his butt off. He's a great player. This is not a Bryce Young issue. This is an offensive team issue. We are all in this together. I know what football is, that's why I love this game with everything I have because it is the greatest team game. It’s not about an individual,” the Panthers weapon declared.

What numbers did Bryce Young put up for the Panthers' Week 3 clash?

Young was hunted down every time that the ball was snapped to him. The Panthers quarterback did fairly well in being able to release the ball quickly but it was not getting Adam Thielen or any other member of Dave Canales' receiving corps sufficient yardage. By the end of the game, Young's 18 completed passes out of 26 attempts only netted the Panthers 84 yards due to the Chargers defense.

Moreover, Jim Harbaugh's secondary was also fairly aggressive in shutting down the Panthers' weapons. This resulted in Young throwing a pick which cut their momentum short. Will the Panthers be able to resolve this system-wide issue which is causing them to sink in the standings?