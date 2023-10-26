Former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez is attempting to make a comeback to the NFL after his involvement in a Pokémon scandal. Martinez retired from the NFL in the middle of last season in order to pursue a Pokémon venture.

Martinez left professional football following an 11 tackle game when he sold a Pokemon card for $670,000. Along with selling the card, Martinez reportedly made $11.5 million in the Pokémon space. His business, Blake's Breaks, hosted live streams on the channel WhatNot daily and were one of the platform's biggest channels.

However, Martinez got into trouble with WhatNot in August for “misconduct” after the platform looked into complaints that revealed Martinez wasn't “acting in good faith,” per TMZ.

Now, Blake Martinez will try to make it back to the NFL after working out with the Carolina Panthers Wednesday. The former fourth-round pick out of Stanford spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. In his sophomore season with the Packers, he put up 144 combined tackles, which tied for the lead-league with Buffalo Bills linebacker Preston Brown and Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert.

Following his time with Green Bay, Martinez signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Giants. However, Martinez tore his ACL in his second year with the Giants and was released the following season before joining the Raiders. He played with the Raiders in four games before his retirement. Though his Pokémon career was lucrative, so was his NFL one. Martinez made close to $29 million after just seven seasons, and will look to add to that number with his potential return.