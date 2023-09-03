While Bryce Young is the new face of the Carolina Panthers, Brian Burns remains the heart of the team. The 25-year-old has been one of their very best players over the past few years, setting himself up to receive a lucrative contract extension. Unfortunately, the deal hasn’t happened yet, though it's not for a lack of trying from either side.

Burns skipped out on a Panthers practice this past Thursday, raising concerns that a holdout was looking. The absence was indeed contract-related, as David Newton of ESPN reports that Burns took to the sideline as the two sides got close to a potential deal. But despite that absence, holding out for a prolonged period of time is not a course of action he wants to take.

“No fault to anybody who is not participating,’’ Burns said, via ESPN. “But we’ve got something special, and I’m a big part of it, so I can’t miss no time. I’ve just got to be here.’’

Stars holding out while they try to secure a long-term payday is nothing new. Fellow Pro Bowl defenders Nick Bosa and Chris Jones are doing the same with their respective teams with the offseason in its final week. Josh Jacobs and Zack Martin, stars on the other side of the ball, did the same and ultimately got the new deals they hoped to receive.

Brian Burns did admit that his contract situation is weighing on him, according to Newton, but said that he is “hopeful” a deal can be agreed to before the Panthers season begins with a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Frank Reich still loves the way the two-time Pro Bowler has worked this offseason.

“What he’s done, to come in and not let the contract thing be a distraction, to be here for his team, the way he’s worked on the practice field, not holding anything back, he’s doing a great job,” Reich said, via ESPN.

The Panthers defense relies on Burns to get pressure in the backfield. He and former Pro Bowler Justin Houston will be playing outside linebacker in the team's new 3-4 scheme. Burns said the new scheme will allow him to make more plays and display his football IQ more.