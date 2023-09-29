After missing last week's contest with an ankle injury, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young has no injury designation and will return under center for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport.

Young was a full participant in all three days of practice this week. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 that kept him out of practice and subsequently Carolina's Week 3 game. The Panthers lost to the Seattle Seahawks 37-27 without Young, dropping to 0-3 on the season.

Young had a mixed bag of performances in his first two NFL starts. He tossed a pair of interceptions in his debut, a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He bounced back in Week 2, completing 66.6% of his passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, though the Panthers lost a close one to the New Orleans Saints 20-17.

Panthers starting running back Miles Sanders had a setback this week and is questionable for Sunday's game with a groin injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a non-participant on Friday, clouding his game status for the weekend.

Sanders rushed for 3.39 yards per attempt in his first three games as a Panther. He scored his first touchdown with Carolina last week. If he's unable to play, Chuba Hubbard is expected to start in the backfield for the Panthers.

Carolina could desperately use a win this week, but so could their opponents who are also 0-3 to start the season. The Vikings are four-point favorites on the road against the Panthers.