Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers have not gotten off to the start they envisioned for the 2023 season. On Sunday, the Panthers lost on the road to the Seattle Seahawks, dropping their 2023 record to a winless 0-3, which understandably has caused some frustration for Reich and his staff.

Still, Reich is keeping things in perspective and staying optimistic as the team navigates their early season woes.

“Those guys are pros,” said Reich after the Panthers loss, per David Newton of ESPN. “…We're three games into this. Everybody understands–the kind of guys we've got in there, everybody takes ownership. Everybody understands this is a long season. And there's no guarantees of anything. We know we can be a good team. I've been 1-5 and won playoff games. But here's what I know. When you're in a situation like that… and you say ‘well, can you still make the playoffs?' Absolutely.”

Few if any pundits predicted the Panthers to compete for a playoff spot entering the 2023 season. On Sunday, Carolina was playing without its number one overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young, who was sitting out due to an ankle injury sustained in last week's narrow home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Reich is just beginning his first season coaching the Panthers following several seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. While the Panthers have a difficult road ahead of them in 2023, Reich sure seems to believe his team is capable of turning things around. The Panthers will next take the field against the Minnesota Vikings on October 1.