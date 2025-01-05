Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers went through an ultimate battle with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, ultimately earning a 44-38 victory. In the process, Young gave Panthers fans plenty of optimism heading into 2025.

Young finished the day completing 25-of-34 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. On his second touchdown pass, a 12-yarder to tight end Tommy Tremble, Young finished the play by doing his best Stephen Curry impression, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Fans and pundits immediately saw the connection to Curry.

It is well established that Curry is an avid fan of the Panthers, so he is sure to see Young's recognition. When he watches the game, Curry will see that the celebration was well deserved, as Young was cooking in Week 18.

After a field goal from either side in the first quarter, Young opened up the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run. The Falcons answered with a Michael Penix touchdown run of his own before Young threw his first touchdown pass, a 33-yarder to Miles Sanders. Penix took that one personally, throwing two unanswered touchdown passes.

Despite Atlanta gaining the momentum, Young dominated the third quarter. The only scores were a pair of touchdown passes to Tremble and David Moore respectively. The fourth quarter though was a different story, as Penix opened the frame with a touchdown pass to Drake London.

Young would run in his second touchdown of the game from 10-yards out to give the Panthers a lead. But the Falcons answered right back with a four-yard Bijan Robinson rush. Both sides were tied at 38 heading into overtime.

The Panthers got the ball to start OT and didn't look back. Young helped lead a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a Sanders game-winning touchdown run.

Atlanta had much more to lose, as their loss coupled with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win knocked them out of the playoffs. Carolina moved to a sheepish 5-12.

But head coach Dave Canales accomplished his long-term goal. He benched Bryce Young, hoping to find a spark. Ending his sophomore season with a five-touchdown performance, the buzz around the Panthers all offseason will be Young's junior campaign.