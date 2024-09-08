A team-wide failure by the Carolina Panthers resulted in a Week 1 47-10 blowout and laid bare a roster full of disappointment. They had no answers for the New Orleans Saints, who dominated in all three phases. Panthers head coach Dave Canales was candid in his criticism and didn't mince words when speaking of his plans to evaluate Bryce Young's play, per ESPN's David Newton during Carolina's post-game presser.

“I need to make it about the basics and just look at each play as isolated incidents. Look at the play. What was the break down? Was it timing? Was it footwork? Was it protection? You know, there's a lot of factors that go in and I think that if you can be objective about looking at the breakdown of the play itself, then it allows you to improve. That's what I'm looking forward to.”

Bryce Young then spoke to reporters with a somber tone about his next steps.

He continued speaking to reporters to outline his desire to play better and learn from his mistakes.

Young started the game off on the wrong foot when his first pass was an errant interception right into the defense's hands. He finished just 13-for-30 for 161 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. His 32.8 passer rating is the lowest of his career and his 43.3 completion percentage is the second-worst.

How Dave Canales can put Bryce Young, Panthers in a better position for success

A quarterback's best friends are a solid offensive line play and a half-decent rushing attack. Neither was on display in this game against the Saints, a team known for having a good but certainly not great defense in recent years.

The Panthers' offensive line allowed four sacks for a loss of 26 yards. The ground game was non-existent, with Panthers' backs combining for 43 yards on 15 carries.

Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor finished with three sacks as the team was completely caught off-guard by exotic blitz packages. Down early, there was no time to establish the ground game, and a one-dimensional Panthers' attack put them in many second, third and long situations.

While one game isn't enough to draw many fair conclusions, the Panthers have a lot of glaring issues. One not-so-apparent problem is the team's owner, David Tepper, who has dragged this entire franchise down with his exorbitant expectations. Many Panthers fans rightfully dislike him, and Tepper has done little to repair his image in Charlotte.