The 0-3 Carolina Panther take on the also-winless Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, giving one of the teams a chance to get their first win of the season. While the Panthers will have their starting quarterback, Bryce Young, back after a week sitting out with an injury, the rookie QB will be without one of his key weapons, rookie wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Mingo spent the week in concussion protocol, after suffering a head injury in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday morning, just over an hour before kickoff of the Panthers Week 4 matchup with the Vikings, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the 2023 second-round pick will be inactive for the game.

Mingo was the 39th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, 39 spots after the team took Young No. 1 overall. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound pass-catcher had 112 catches for 1,758 yards at Ole Miss, and is off to a decent start in the pros.

Jonathan Mingo has started all three games and has eight catches for 64 yards while playing 87% and 98% of the team’s offensive snaps in the first two games. He was also off to a hot start in Week 3 with backup Andy Dalton, making three catches for 21 yards before exiting the game early.

Bryce Young has struggled in his first two games, going 42-of-71 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Not having Mingo this weekend won’t help. He’ll have to rely on his other wideouts Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Terrace Marcshall Jr., and Laviska Shenault.

The Panthers-Vikings Week 4 matchup is one of two games that feature the NFL’s final four winless teams. The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears are also going head-to-head Sunday.