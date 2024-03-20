The Carolina Panthers made an addition to their wide receiver corps on Tuesday, signing veteran David Moore, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press:
“The Panthers have signed WR David Moore. Second time he has signed with Carolina. Didn't make roster last time around. Has familiarity with coach Dave Canales though.”
While Moore has previously signed with the Panthers, he never played for them in a regular season game. He broke into the NFL in 2017 with the Seattle Seahawks and caught 78 passes and 13 touchdowns for them from 2017-2020.
Afterward, Moore played for Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers in 2021, suiting up for three games and not making a reception on two targets. After not playing in 2022, Moor spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching five passes and scoring a touchdown in seven games.
The Panthers clearly want quarterback Bryce Young to have more weapons available to him. Just last week, Carolina traded for Dionte Johnson.
After he notched a 1,161 receiving yards season in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was targeted less in Mike Tomlin's offense. In the past season, the wideout caught 51 receptions and only recorded 717 receiving yards.
The good news is that not all of Johnson's numbers are declining. His average gain per catch was at a career-high in 2023 as he gained 14.1 yards per target. He also once again became a threat in the end zone after racking in five touchdowns. This was a big boost as he was not able to give the Steelers six points during the 2022 campaign.