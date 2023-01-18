Sean Payton is considered to be one of, if not the, gem of this year’s head coaching carosuel. While the New Orleans Saints have a high asking price for their former coach, the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers don’t seem to mind; as long as Payton becomes their next head coach.

While he retired prior to the 2022 season, the Saints still own Payton’s rights and any team who wants to sign him must first agree to a deal with New Orleans. The Saints are reportedly asking for a mid-to-late first-round pick. But even if it costs a first-round pick, the Texans, Broncos and Panthers still seem very interested in landing Payton, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“All three teams are willing to meet the price of the New Orleans Saints compensation wise,” Rapoport said. “That is a big obstacle that will get cleared at some point if this progresses.”

Sean Payton spent 15 years as head coach of the Saints. New Orleans held a 152-89 record during his tenure. Payton also helped lead the Saints to their first ever Super Bowl title in 2009. Payton is a veteran head coach who knows how to win in the NFL. Any team that signs him will be looking to compete sooner rather than later.

While a first-round pick may be a steep price, all three teams are willing to pay it. The Texans currently hold the No. 2 and No. 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers pick at No. 9 and the Broncos currently do not have a first-round pick.

All three teams understand that having a coach like Payton would immediately bring their franchises back to relevancy. And it looks like the Texans, Broncos and Panthers are willing to spend to do just that.