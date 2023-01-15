When Sean Payton decided to step away from coaching around this time last year, there was always a question of when he might return to the sidelines.

Regardless of the timing for his comeback, there are several NFL teams who want to gauge Payton’s interest in coaching their respective squads.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers are the latest addition to the list of teams entering the Sean Payton sweepstakes.

Sources: The Carolina Panthers are the latest entrant into the Sean Payton Sweepstakes, receiving permission today to interview the former head coach of their NFC South rival. Carolina, Arizona, Denver and Houston are now all interested in hiring Payton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2023

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule earlier this season after starting 1-4, and Steve Wilks, who was serving as the defensive backs coach under Rhule, took over the position on an interim basis. Carolina finished with a 7-10 record, a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Payton isn’t the first coach the Panthers have been linked to after their season concluded. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich are among the names who have reportedly talked to the team about becoming their coach.

As for Payton, it’s not like he’s lacking for takers. As Schefter tweeted, Carolina joins the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans in the interest of bringing Payton aboard.

One thing that can’t be forgotten is Payton is not exactly a free agent. He is still under contract with the New Orleans Saints. That means any team that wants to hire Payton will have to compensate the Saints via trade, and it’s logical to think they will make it pretty pricey to get Payton away from them.

Another aspect that’s against Carolina is the fact their in the Saints’ division, and it would be hard to imagine the Saints trading their coach to a rival.

Even with all of that, it doesn’t appear the Panthers are fazed.