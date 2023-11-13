After losing to the Chicago Bears in Week 10, the Carolina Panthers sit alone at the bottom of the NFL standings with a 1-8 record. Not much has gone right for the Panthers in the first year of the Bryce Young era, and while that may not be changing anytime soon, at least the team seems set to get some reinforcements in Jaycee Horn and Ian Thomas as they turn the page to Week 11.

Horn picked up a hamstring injury all the way back in Week 1, while Thomas has sat out the past four games with a calf injury. Both guys found their way onto the injured reserve, yet they have both been designated for a return to practice, indicating that they could suit up in Week 11, which would be a huge win for Carolina.

“The Panthers continue to get healthier after their early season rash of injuries left them depleted. The team designated cornerback Jaycee Horn and tight end Ian Thomas to return from injured reserve Monday. That opens the 21-day window for them to practice, though they could be added back to the active roster at any time, including in time for this weekend's game against Dallas.” – Darin Gantt, Panthers.com

Jaycee Horn, Ian Thomas' returns could be huge for Panthers

Getting Horn back in particular will be a welcome sight for Carolina, as he was expected to be their top cornerback entering the season. Horn has struggled with injuries after getting selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he should be able to make an immediate impact once he returns. Meanwhile, Thomas will provide some depth at tight end, which can't be overlooked on Carolina's woeful offense.

Just because both guys have been designated to return doesn't necessarily mean they are going to play in Week 11, but given how much time Horn has missed, and how Thomas is being designated to return immediately after his minimum four-game stint on the injured reserve, it seems likely that they will return. This may not necessarily yield more wins for Carolina, but having talented players return from injury is never a bad thing.