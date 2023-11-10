Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young's gesture after their 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on TNF that will keep fans believing.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is having a rough rookie season in the NFL. Young had another so-so outing in the Panthers' 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on TNF. The loss dropped Carolina to a league-worst 1-8 on the season.

Despite Bryce Young's struggles, he remained optimistic after yet another crushing defeat. The rookie signal caller did something he had never done after the game, per The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler.

“Bryce Young was visibly frustrated in his postgame presser, repeating ‘I need to be better' over and over. Adam Thielen said Bryce addressed the team postgame and showed his emotion and passion – the first time he'd done ‘it in that setting,'” Kahler tweeted after the Panthers-Bears TNF game.

Young completed just 21 of 38 passes for 185 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions on Thursday. He threw two costly pick-sixes in Carolina's 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Bryce Young has thrown for 1,560 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions through his first eight career NFL starts. His 33.1 quarterback rating ranks him 31st in the league.

Last March the #Panthers traded the farm to the #Bears for the first overall pick (Bryce Young). In TNF the Bears 2023 UDFA Tyson Bagent 𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐘 outplays Young and gets the win. What an embarrassing moment for Carolina. pic.twitter.com/584xjQdFOG — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) November 10, 2023

Fans roasted Young on social media after Bears quarterback and Justin Fields backup Tyson Bagent outplayed him on TNF. Although the Panthers rookie had 23 more passing yards than Bagent, the latter didn't take a sack from Carolina's pass rushers. Consequently, Bagent had the better passer rating (73.0 to 68.4).

One fan even pointed out Young has now endured more losses in the NFL ranks than he did during his high school and college days.

Bryce Young's Panthers will square off against Micah Parsons' Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Can Young and Co. finally stop the bleeding and get an elusive dub? We can't wait to find out.