The injury bug just won't stop biting Jaycee Horn. The Carolina Panthers cornerback suffered a hamstring injury in his team's season-opening matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and is doubtful to return, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The No. 8 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Horn was limited to just three games as a rookie after breaking his foot early in the season. He established himself as one of the league's best young cover men in 2022, finishing with three interceptions, seven passes defensed and 53 tackles in 13 games. Horn fractured his wrist in a Week 16 win over the Detroit Lions, though, sidelining him for Carolina's playoff-deciding battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week later.

After taking a more diligent approach to offseason training leading up to 2023, Horn was optimistic about his prospects of remaining healthy this season despite missing portions of OTAs and minicamp with foot and hand injuries.

“Even if I felt like I was taking care of my body before, doing more,” he said as training camp kicked off. “Just trying to be available the whole season. Seeing how much it hurt us last year, going out at a crucial time, I understand what's at stake this year. I want to take every measure to make sure I'm out there on Sundays.”

With Horn likely out for the remainder of Week 1 and potentially longer, expect to see more of backup cornerbacks Jammie Robinson, Jeremy Chinn and Troy Hill on the field for the Panthers.