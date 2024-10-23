The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of an offensive spark. Luckily for them, Adam Thielen will soon be ready to come to the rescue.

The Panthers opened up the wide receiver's 21-day practice window on Wednesday, via Field Yates of ESPN. Thielen has been out since Week 4 as he battles through a hamstring injury.

Carolina hoped their move from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton at quarterback would lead to an offensive revival. That change started out with a bang, as the Panthers earned a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, that has been Carolina's lone victory since as they have come crumbling back down to earth.

Part of the issue is a stagnant offense. Since that Week 3 win, the Panthers haven't score more than 20 points in a game. They're coming off of a 40-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. While the defense has been brutal, allowing 30+ points in all but one game this season, Carolina's offense has not been a silver lining.

Heading into Week 8, the Panthers rank 29th in total offense, averaging 281.6 yards per game. Their pass offense ranks 28th, averaging 172.6 YPG.

Adam Thielen won't fix all of Carolina's problems on his own, but he will still be a major boon for the offense. Before going down with injury, he caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. In his first year with the Panthers, Thielen caught 103 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

No matter who is playing quarterback, Thielen will be one of their biggest targets. He'll form a tandem alongside Diontae Johnson as Carolina's top two receiving options. While the team has major problems at quarterback, you could do a lot worse at wide receiver.

The key for Thielen now is just staying healthy. At 1-6, it's fair to say Carolina's playoff goose is cooked. Regardless, once Thielen returns he can prove he's still a top flight receiver in the NFL and help the Panthers figure out their offensive woes.