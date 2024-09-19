Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced that Bryce Young would be benched for Andy Dalton. Since the news, many people have weighed in on the second-year quarterback getting benched, but he finally broke his silence after practice on Sept. 19.

“We had a ton of drives, a ton of games and I didn’t do enough during that. I look in the mirror and I take accountability for that,” Young said.

Young will now have to sit while Dalton tries to build a rhythm with the Panthers' starters, and it'll be interesting to see if he's the starter for the rest of the season.

Bryce Young takes accountability for being benched

After practice, Bryce Young continued to share his thoughts on being benched and held himself accountable for what had happened on the field.

“There's a lot of plays for last year and the first two games, for the most part, every snap hit my hand, and I didn't do enough with it at the end of the day. I take accountability for that,” Young said. “There's plays and a long list of things I wish I was better at, and I'm going to continue to grow and improve and be better at. I'm always going to look in the mirror.

“Circumstances are what they are, not just for me but for everyone. Everyone is dealing with something, and everyone has circumstances, and if I went out there and played better and we won games, at the end of the day that falls on me. That didn't happen and we wouldn't be having this conversation.”

If Young continues to work hard and show improvement, there's no doubt that he will be back on the field starting for the Panthers sometime later in the season.