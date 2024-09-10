The Carolina Panthers suffered a 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the biggest blowout of Week 1. One of the stars of their defense, Derrick Brown, suffered a knee injury during the game. On Tuesday, Brown's season ended when the team placed him on season-ending injured reserve.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on X, formerly Twitter, with a quote from new head coach Dave Canales. “Panthers officially placed Pro-Bowl DT Derrick Brown on injured reserve Tuesday due to the knee injury he suffered a knee injury vs. New Orleans,” Schefter posted. “'Definitely a huge loss, right?'” said Panthers HC Dave Canales. ‘”He's one of our best players.”'

Brown is in his fifth season with the Panthers and has played every game so far in his career. The defensive end racked up 103 tackles and two sacks last season. He was rewarded with a four-year, $96 million extension in the season. While the first season of that deal is now gone, Brown will be a star for the Panthers for years to come.

The Brown injury was the cherry on top of a brutal day for the Panthers. Bryce Young had another poor performance, throwing for 161 yards and two interceptions in the game. Now without one of their best players, it will be a long season for Carolina and their fans.

Panthers' future after Derrick Brown's injury

The Panthers refreshed their leadership after a miserable 2023 season. Canales came from the Buccaneers to take the head coaching job and Dan Morgan was promoted to general manager before the season. Young stayed on but now that the regime has changed, his job could be up in the air soon.

With no Derrick Brown on the defensive line, the little bit of hope the team had coming into the season is mostly gone. The offense was dreadful once again in their recent loss and provides little chance for them to win games this season. Their schedule does not soften after their loss to the Saints.

The Chargers' defense played very well in their Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They should use the momentum they gained from that win to dominate the Panthers in Week 2. They also got a great performance out of rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt, so the players Carolina uses to replace Brown will have a tough time getting to Justin Herbert.

As this season starts to get away from the Panthers, Young's job security will be called into question. ESPN's Dominique Foxworth has already started the chorus of analysts calling for his job. Their backup quarterback Andy Dalton could provide them with a better chance of winning. The move would also help Young clear his head and get him in a better place for when he returns.

The Panthers made a big investment in the first overall pick in 2023. Not only did they spend the number one pick on Young, they traded the pick that turned into Caleb Williams to get him. If the current trajectory continues, this could turn into one of the worst trades in history.