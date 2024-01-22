Dan Morgan is the new GM of the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly hiring Dan Morgan as their new general manager, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Dan Morgan is a former NFL player, and received Pro Bowl honors during his time with the Panthers. He was the assistant general manager since 2021 under Scott Fitterer. It is a promotion within after Scott Fitterer was fired, but not a big surprise, as Morgan was in the running for the job based on recent interviews.

Morgan hopes to build a winner in Carolina with Bryce Young under center. The first year of Bryce Young did not go well for the Panthers. They gave up a ton of draft picks, including a 2024 first-round pick as well as wide receiver DJ Moore to get the deal done. Regardless of who is the general manager, Carolina needs Young to turn things around in year two, as they invested a lot of assets in moving up to get him.

It will be interesting to see what the Panthers do this offseason, and if there will be any effort to add weapons around Young from Morgan.

After trading away DJ Moore, the Panthers' receiving weapons were not anything to write home about.

In the end, the Panthers decided to go with someone they knew over bringing someone from another organization. Up next is hiring a head coach, which will be up to Morgan and likely some input from ownership. It will take a big effort to turn the Panthers into a winner, but Morgan believes he is up to the task.