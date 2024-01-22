Who do the Panthers bring back? Who do they let go after this disastrous season?

The Carolina Panthers have 24 free agents on their roster, and after their incompetency this past season, rational decisions will have to be made in 2024 NFL free agency as to who to re-sign and who to let walk, including star defender Brian Burns.

Much of the coverage related to the Carolina Panthers this past season was and is in direct juxtaposition to the Houston Texans. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers infamously traded their #1 wide receiver DJ Moore, their 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, and 2025 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears to move up to the #1 slot. They selected University of Alabama's 2021 Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Bryce Young. At the second pick, the Houston Texans selected Young's childhood rival and friend, Ohio State University's two-time Heisman Trophy finalist CJ Stroud.

It's widely undisputed that of the two young signal callers, Stroud enjoyed the better season with one of the best Rookie of the Year level campaigns in history.

Young struggled with a substandard supporting cast, an unfit head coach in Frank Reich, and fully adjusting to the fast-paced physicality of the NFL. He threw a pedestrian 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. However, all hope is not lost for Young as it's been plenty of other great quarterbacks who struggled initially in their careers before becoming Hall of Fame players.

The talent that Young dominated top tier defenses in college with is more than evident but to reach the levels Stroud achieved simultaneously, it needs to be properly supported around and cultivated. They are also most notably at the moment without a general manager and a head coach as they fired the former at the season's conclusion and the latter after a 1-10 start.

While the Panthers figure out their next crop of leadership, they are ranked in the middle of salary cap space for the 2024 offseason. This places the highest precedence for the Panthers' on knocking free agency out of the park as they fully buy in on Young and the rest of their future pieces.

Players the Panthes ABSOLUTELY must re-sign

EDGE Brian Burns

Outside of Bryce Young, Pro Bowler Brian Burns is the most important player on the Panthers roster.

The team captain, he is easily the most talented player on the entire team next to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown, along with one of the most talented pass rushers in the league. Despite missing a game, he recorded 50 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 15 TFL's. He is currently fifth in all-time sacks for the Panthers.

The interest for the 25-year-old outside linebacker/defensive end is very high across the league as there's a plethora of contenders who are hoping to gain Burns' services. He played this season under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal and has been in negotiations since last offseason along with trade rumors this season.

It is in the Panthers' front office and franchise's best interest, short of building a statue outside Bank of America stadium dedicated to Burns, that they utilize the bulk of their energy and financial efforts towards keeping him in Carolina. He should at least get a franchise tag if not receive a big payday this offseason in the form of a max contract. He is a franchise cornerstone to continue to build around on the defensive side of the ball as they were ranked fourth in total defense.

ILB Frankie Luvu

One of the standout players of the fourth-ranked defensive unit, inside linebacker Frankie Luvu went from being an undrafted rotational sub-package linebacker to a full-time starter this season. Luvu did not waste the opportunity and led the team with 125 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. He even chipped in 5.5 sacks which for a middle linebacker is impressive.

While he's not the greatest in coverage, he serves as an amazing run-stopper and has valuable pass-rushing ability in a three-down role. Given he outperformed expectations in a “prove it” deal role since he was first signed in 2021, other teams have definitely taken notice.

Carolina should offer him another short-term deal but potentially with bigger reward incentives to see if he sustains his level of play. If his trajectory continues upward, he'll be able to better negotiate a far more lucrative contract.

EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

A promising run-stopper and edge-setter when healthy and in the right role, outside linebacker Yetur Gross- Matos only played 12 games this season but posted a career-high 4.5 sacks. He also added 36 tackles and 6 tackles for loss. His output increased when he fully switched over to outside linebacker in first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive scheme after being used primarily as a defensive end in his first three seasons.

While it's highly unlikely he emerges as the franchise cornerstone many scouts had projected him to be coming out of Penn State, he brings versatility in being able to line up and play every position on the defensive line. Carolina can ideally retain Gross-Matos with a short-term deal.

CB Troy Hill

The oldest member of the secondary group, the 32-year-old cornerback Troy Hill who seemingly played most of his best football with the Los Angeles Rams from 2015-2020, was a valuable offseason free agent signing reuniting with Coach Evero who was Hill's secondary coach in Los Angeles. Hill's 48 tackles, six passes defended, and one interception/pick-six contributed greatly to a third-ranked Panthers' passing defense.

Hill's playmaking ability and experience from the nickel cornerback spot were helpful in the absence of starting cornerback Jaycee Horn. Given his age as a cornerback, it doesn't logically make sense to give him a lengthy contract extension but his production and pedigree should at minimum warrant a short-term deal to stay in Carolina especially after the Panthers turned down the fifth-year player option for Horn.

Players they should resign but be prepared to replace for better or cheaper

DB Jeremy Chinn

Former Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up who's struggled with health issues and scheme fits the last few seasons, strong safety Jeremy Chinn only played in 12 games this season recording 30 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended. A far cry from his spectacular output in his first two seasons, Chinn has ended his last two seasons on injured reserve.

With his versatile ability to play as a coverage safety, a sub-package will linebacker, and a nickelback, Chinn's jack-of-all-trade abilities can be maximized with the proper scheme.

However, it remains to be seen in Coach Evero's 3-4 defense if his skillset will be fully utilized as he received far fewer snaps this season. It's highly likely that Chinn moves on elsewhere to a situation more applicable to his multifaceted skills and Carolina will retool at the safety position especially given his public vocalization. Yet depending on the free agent market, he could be retained in Carolina relatively cheap on a “prove it” deal as he seeks to regain his earlier career momentum.

ILBs Kamu Grugier-Hill and Deion Jones

Former reserve linebacker, special teams ace, and occasional kickoff specialist of the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl team and former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl middle linebacker, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Deion Jones both stepped up greatly in the absence of one of the only remaining starters from the 2015 Super Bowl runners-up and defensive heart and soul hybrid safety/linebacker Shaq Thompson who suffered a broken fibula in Week 2 against the NFC South division rival New Orleans Saints.

Grugier-Hill chipped in 56 tackles, one sack, one interception, and two passes defended contributing on defense and special teams while Jones had 35 tackles, one sack, one interception, and six passes defended being one of the better linebackers on the team in coverage. Grugier-Hill is only 29 but has played for six different franchises already and based on his production in a supporting role, he might be looking for something more permanent than Carolina can afford to give him.

Jones is also only 29 and has enjoyed great success in the NFL along with competing for a Super Bowl on the infamous 2016 Atlanta Falcons but has dealt with multiple injuries that have mitigated his abilities as the years progressed. That being said, if both sides are able to come to a cost-efficient veteran minimum deal, both of their services have proven valuable with Grugier-Hills even being publicly commended by his coaches and fellow teammates.

WR DJ Chark

Former 1,000-yard Pro Bowl receiver in 2019 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, DJ Chark, is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, 4.34-speed six-year veteran who checks off all the proverbial characteristic boxes of an NFL franchise No. 1 alpha wide receiver.

In his first season after signing with the Panthers in the offseason and previously playing with the Detroit Lions, he was seen as a potential key addition to new quarterback Bryce Young's development but was only able to muster 35 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games with 11 starts.

Keep in mind he was brought in as the No. 2 wideout next to longtime veteran, former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen who enjoyed his best season since 2018, recording 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns on 103 receptions.

Chark struggled to produce under Coach Reich's offense and didn't pick up steam until the latter half of the year, failing to go for at least 100 receiving yards in any game. With how strong the 2024 wide receiver class is gearing to be in both free agency and the NFL Draft, it is likely that the Panthers won't bring back Chark. Yet under a veteran minimum deal, he can still be useful as a big body possession receiver in a No. 3 or No. 4 role, especially given the chemistry he built with Young later on the season.

CB Shaquill Griffin

Former Pro Bowl cornerback in 2019 for the Seattle Seahawks, Shaquill Griffin, was claimed off waivers after being released by the Houston Texans following 10 games and six starts.

In three games stepping in for the inconsistent CJ Henderson, he collected six tackles and one pass defended to finish the year with 39 tackles, one interception, and five passes defended combined.

While doubtful he returns to Pro Bowl form at this stage of his career, especially since his debilitating back injury he suffered in the previous season that landed him on injured reserve as an older cornerback, Griffin can still be an inexpensive veteran to a young injury-prone secondary in desperate need of depth.

Carolina would be able to bring him back at a nice bargain rate given he was only a waiver acquire as they figure out who to start opposite Jaycee Horn.