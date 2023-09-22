Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been ruled out with an ankle injury for Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. Panthers head coach Frank Reich revealed the QB's injury timeline, stating that doctors expect Young to be out for one-two weeks, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Wolfe also reports that Andy Dalton is expected to start for Carolina.

Panthers: Andy Dalton likely to start, Bryce Young out 1-2 weeks

Dalton is a veteran QB with a wealth of experience in the NFL. The Panthers will obviously miss Young while he is out, but Dalton is not a bad replacement.

The 35-year-old has been in the league since 2011. He is a three-time Pro Bowler who's best years were spent with the Cincinnati Bengals. After leaving Cincinnati in 2019, Dalton joined the Dallas Cowboys prior to the 2020 season. He has since played for the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and now the Panthers.

However, the Panthers do not expect Bryce Young to miss too much time. Barring a setback, Young could be back as soon as next week. That said, he's a young QB and Carolina will not risk jeopardizing his future by bringing him back too soon. It would not be surprising to see Young miss Week 4 as a result.

For now, Carolina is focused on preparing for Week 3. Dalton and the Panthers are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in what projects to be a difficult road matchup. They will try to upset the odds in Seattle on Sunday and avoid falling to 0-3.