The Carolina Panthers made several last-minute roster adjustments ahead of their season opener against the New Orleans Saints, which included placing veteran tight end Ian Thomas on injured reserve. Thomas has been dealing with a calf injury since early in training camp and hasn't practiced since, making it clear he would miss the first few games of the season. By placing him on injured reserve, Thomas will now be sidelined for at least the next four weeks, further delaying his return.

Thomas, a 2018 fourth-round pick, has spent his entire career with the Panthers. Despite getting more playing time after Greg Olsen’s departure, his offensive production has remained modest. Over the past few seasons (2020-2022), Thomas started in 38 out of 50 games, accumulating 59 catches for 530 yards and just one touchdown. In 2023, he found himself even further down the depth chart, finishing the season with only five receptions. Heading into the 2024 season, Thomas had a chance to take on a larger role, at least temporarily, with fellow tight end Tommy Tremble uncertain for Week 1. However, with Thomas now out, the Panthers will need to rely on other options at tight end.

Carolina Panthers sign Feleipe Franks after placing Ian Thomas on IR

In response to Thomas's injury, the Panthers signed Feleipe Franks to the active roster. Franks, a former University of Florida quarterback, transitioned to tight end during his time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He spent the 2023 season on injured reserve before joining Carolina’s practice squad. With Tremble also sidelined, Franks adds needed depth at the position, joining rookies like Ja’Tavion Sanders and recent additions like Jordan Matthews and Messiah Swinson.

In addition to Franks, the Panthers also promoted defensive tackle Jayden Peevy from the practice squad to the active roster. Peevy, who was with the team’s practice squad last year, bolsters Carolina's defensive line, bringing them up to six available linemen for the upcoming game.

Panthers make additional moves to strengthen depth ahead of season opener against the Saints

Meanwhile, the team made further adjustments by waiving cornerback Keenan Isaac. Isaac, who was claimed off waivers following the initial roster cuts, spent the previous season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His release opens up room for other players in the secondary.

To shore up other areas of their roster, the Panthers elevated running back Mike Boone and cornerback Lonnie Johnson from the practice squad. Both players bring valuable experience, particularly on special teams, which could prove crucial for the Panthers' relatively young roster. Under league rules, teams can elevate players from the practice squad up to three times per season without requiring a full-time roster spot.

With these changes, the Panthers aim to address depth concerns and prepare for their first test of the 2024 season against New Orleans, adapting to injuries and bolstering positions in need as they kick off the year.