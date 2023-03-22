Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock. With the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Carolina has to make the absolute most of the selection after trading up for it. They seem almost certain to take a quarterback, with the most likely picks being either Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Carolina is wasting no time trying to get familiar with the prospects. Recently, they have made efforts to get meet with Stroud. With the draft still a month away, the Panthers are setting up several meetings with Stroud, according to Tom Pelisssero of NFL Network.

“The Panthers met with Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud on Tuesday in advance of today’s pro day throwing session and plan to have another private meeting with Stroud before the draft in Charlotte, per sources,” Pelissero writes. “A thorough process as Carolina ponders the No. 1 pick.”

Stroud and Young, whom the Panthers were previously linked to, appear to be the consensus top options at quarterback from the 2023 draft class, though high-risk, high-reward guys like Anthony Richardson and Will Levis also loom. Carolina is sending a whole lot of representatives to watch Stroud work out as they ponder their choices.

At 6-foot-3, Stroud has the prototypical size of an NFL quarterback and is one of the more polished players in the draft. Young is small for a top QB prospect but offers a more dynamic style of play. The Panthers have made some moves to make the transition to the professional level easier, such as singing Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst.