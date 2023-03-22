With Ohio State’s Pro Day quickly approaching, it appears that the Carolina Panthers are set to make an appearance. As quarterback CJ Stroud takes the field, the Panthers will be well-represented.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Panthers are set to have at least 11 representatives present. This includes head coach Frank Reich, general manager Scott Fitterer, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, quarterback coach Josh McCown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell, and owners David and Nicole Tepper.

Following the Panthers move to trade up to first overall in the upcoming draft, it is all but guaranteed that the franchise is looking to add their quarterback of the future. By sending this many representatives to the Ohio State Pro Day, it appears that CJ Stroud could be the pick. With a strong showing, the quarterback could solidify himself as the first player taken.

Many around the NFL believe that Stroud is the Panthers most likely option at number one overall. In his most recent mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the team selecting Stroud with the selection.

If the Panthers choose to add CJ Stroud, they would be drafting arguably the most complete quarterback in this year’s class.

During his time at Ohio State, Stroud often times looked like the best quarterback in the nation. In his two seasons as the starter, he threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

At the moment, it is still unclear which quarterback could hear their name called first in the draft. With Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson all competing with Stroud, things could still change. But based on the Panthers projected presence at the Pro Day, all signs point to the Ohio State quarterback being the pick.