Panthers make eye-opening QB decision for preseason game vs. Patriots amid battle

Here we go again. That’s probably what every Carolina Panthers fan is thinking after reading head coach Matt Rhule’s quarterback plan for the team’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday night.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Panthers will start backup PJ Walker at quarterback against New England, meaning Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will both take a seat on the bench amid their battle for the starting job. This is eye-opening for several reasons. Where do we start?

P.J. Walker is expected to start at quarterback for the Panthers in their second preseason game vs. the Patriots, per sources. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are still in a QB battle for the 1 spot and Panthers playing mostly 2s and 3s tonight. So, neither gets the start. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 19, 2022

It’s very strange to see Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the bench for this one, as they are continuing to duke it out for the starting role. It was reported that Mayfield is expected to win the job, so is this the Panthers’ way of effectively ending the QB battle? Or will there be more to come in the third preseason game?

ESPN’s Jordan Reid presents a different angle. Reid floats the idea that getting Walker some action with the 1s could increase his trade value. With Mayfield, Darnold, and 2022 third-round draft pick Matt Corral, Carolina has no need for a fourth signal-caller on the roster.

But would Walker, who has made two career starts while throwing two touchdowns against eight interceptions, really have much trade value to begin with?

This is yet another curious quarterback move by Matt Rhule’s Panthers. Who could forget Rhule’s three-quarterback experiment last year, when each of Cam Newton, Walker and Darnold had possession of the starting job, all at once?

Let’s hope that Rhule has already made his quarterback decision, and this is a way to get Walker some extra preseason action against the Patriots. Let’s hope that that’s the case, for the sake of Panthers fans.