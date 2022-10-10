The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ Walker is “now in line” to start at QB for the Panthers in Week 6.

The Panthers began the day by firing head coach Matt Rhule. The team’s lackluster 1-4 start to the season ultimately led to the demise of Rhule in Carolina. Steve Wilks will take over as interim head coach for the time being.

Baker Mayfield has labored to open the season as well. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback was a fairly sought after player on the trade block during the offseason. The Panthers ended up “winning” the Mayfield sweepstakes. However, he’s thrown just 4 touchdowns compared to 4 interceptions through 5 games. Mayfield has also tallied 962 passing yards to go along with a 71.9 QB rating.

Mayfield’s ankle injury will allow PJ Walker to start at QB with Sam Darnold still out as well. Walker is in his 3rd NFL season and has played in parts of 10 total games during that span. He went 5-6 through the air with 60 passing yards in his 1 game played so far in 2022.

Walker may not be the answer long-term, but he will look to help the Panthers play a competitive brand of football with Baker Mayfield injured.

Meanwhile, Steve Wilks will look to secure the coaching job in Carolina by finishing the season strong. The Panthers won’t make a playoff run barring an incredible turnaround, but Wilks could demonstrate impressive coaching prowess moving forward.