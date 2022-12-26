By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Carolina Panthers’ cornerback Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in the team’s 37-23 victory over the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve, and the team could sign Josh Norman to replace the 23-year-old.

Horn broke the radius in his wrist in the fourth quarter of the game on a collision while making a tackle, which could jeopardize the rest of his season. Horn will have surgery on his broken wrist on Tuesday, after which time coach Steve Wilks will determine whether he can play again this year, according to ESPN’s David Newton. Horn entered Sunday’s game leading the team with three interceptions.

It’s a brutal blow for the 6-9 Carolina Panthers, who lose their top corner heading into next week’s showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with first place in the NFC South on the line.

The Panthers will bring in Josh Norman to replace Horn, per Newton. Norman played under Wilks in 2015, when the Panthers made a run to the Super Bowl, ultimately losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Norman was seen working out for the club on Monday, and could potentially sign before Sunday’s divisional contest.

Wilks said after the game that Norman “has the type of DNA to contribute that Peanut Tillman and Roman Harper had late in their careers” when they joined the Panthers. Norman was drafted in the fifth round by Carolina in 2012, and spent the first four seasons of his career with the franchise, evolving into an All-Pro in 2015.

The Panthers have won three of their last four games, and would win the NFC South if they beat the Bucs and New Orleans Saints in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively.