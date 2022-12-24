By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn could be sidelined for the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury in their Week 16 showdown with the Detroit Lions.

Horn suffered from a wrist injury in the second half and had to be carted off the field, sparking more fears about his condition. There’s no official update yet on his status, but his Panthers teammate Brian Burns admitted that it appears to be a broken wrist, per team reporter Darin Gantt.

Another source corroborated Burns’ statement and shared that Horn’s injury is “not good” and likely broken, via Will Kunkel of FOX Sports.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks also didn’t provide much update on Horn’s condition, only sharing that the 23-year-old will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the problem.

Jaycee Horn’s injury couldn’t come at the worst possible time for the Panthers, who kept themselves in contention for the playoffs with the 37-23 win over the Lions. They are now 6-9 on the season and could qualify for the postseason if they defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in their final two games.

However, Horn’s potential absence will be a huge blow to their chances. The second-year CB is finally starting to find his groove after missing 14 games in his rookie year due to a broken foot, recording three interceptions, 47 combine tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hits. He’s a big part of the Carolina defense, and it will definitely be hard to replace him at this point of the year.

Of course many are hoping that his injury isn’t as serious as initially feared. However, with the current details and talks about his health, fans shouldn’t have their hopes up.