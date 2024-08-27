The Carolina Panthers, along with 31 other NFL teams, are making tough decisions for roster cuts as the 4:00 P.M. EST deadline approaches. After making two key additions to the PUP list, one major decision that came as a bit of a surprise was to release wide receiver Terrace Marshall.

The Panthers are waiving Marshall ahead of the deadline for roster cuts, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler notes that Marshall performed well in training camp but Carolina clearly preferred to go another way with its roster spots.

Marshall was drafted with the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, appearing in 36 games and recording 767 receiving yards, 64 receptions and just one touchdown. He failed to secure a foothold with the Panthers in his three seasons, remaining healthy for most of his time in Carolina. Inconsistent quarterback play over those years certainly did not help his case but Marshall was unable to separate himself from the pack.

The 24-year-old is bound to catch on with another team — someone so young is bound to get another shot — but Carolina already has young receivers on its roster.

Panthers release Terrace Marshall

Carolina's wide receivers this season will consist mainly of Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo and rookie Xavier Legette. The latter two were recently drafted with picks earlier in the draft than Marshall, so the team wanted to focus on their development and keeping the two veterans for them to lean on.

Bryce Young doesn’t have the best weapons around him in the Panthers' offense but he still has to show some improvement in his second season for the team to keep him installed as the franchise quarterback. Carolina is rebuilding, so wins don’t have to come piling in, but the pressure is really on to start looking like a competent team again.