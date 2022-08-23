Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1

The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Panthers placed Corral on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday as well.

With Baker Mayfield winning the Panthers’ QB battle over Sam Darnold, the Panthers could afford to give Corral a redshirt year. However, it’s still a big setback as Corral will lose a year of development while recovering from the injury. The rookie passer was already under plenty of pressure as the Panthers’ coaching staff is currently on the hot seat. If coach Matt Rhule is fired after another disappointing season and Carolina cleans house, Corral could be playing under a regime that didn’t draft him while the franchise hunts for a franchise quarterback. That’s a huge hindrance to Corral’s future.

The Panthers spent a pretty penny to acquire Corral, too.

Carolina surrendered a fourth-rounder (137th overall) and a 2023 third-round pick to move up to No. 94 to take Corral. That appears to be a sunk cost now.

While other rookie quarterbacks have played well in the preseason, Corral struggled mightily in his two appearances. The first-year signal-caller completed just 41.7% percent of his passes for a nice 69 passing yards.

The Panthers will kick off Carolina’s 2022 campaign at home against Mayfield’s former team, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday, Sept. 11.