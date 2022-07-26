Christian McCaffrey gets everybody’s hopes up with major statement on health

The past two seasons have not gone Christian McCaffrey’s way. He has only played in 10 games during that two season stretch due to several different injuries that have kept him off the field. Without their top playmaker, Carolina’s offense has struggled as a result.

The hope for the Panthers is that McCaffrey will be back on the field ready to go for the 2022 season. With all their uncertainty at quarterback, they could certainly use McCaffrey in the backfield to help ease the burden on whoevever ends up under center.

For that reason, McCaffrey’s most recent update on his health is extremely encouraging for the Panthers and their fans. McCaffrey claims he is currently feeling the best he’s ever felt, and those comments should put the rest of the league on notice.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey: "I feel the best I've ever felt." — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 26, 2022

When he’s healthy, Christian McCaffrey is easily the best running back in the NFL. His 2019 campaign will go down as one of the best in history for a running back, as he accrued over 1000 yards rushing and 1000 yards receiving out of the backfield. There isn’t another running back in the NFL who can do what McCaffrey does.

The problem, of course, is that McCaffrey just hasn’t been on the field enough to make any sort of impact over the past two seasons. As the Panthers continue to search for their next quarterback, having McCaffrey alongside them in the backfield would make a world of a difference.

And it appears with the 2022 season right around the corner, Christian McCaffrey will be good to go. For a Panthers offense that is currently filled with question marks, that’s a great sign, and if McCaffrey can stay on the field in 2022, they may be an under-the-radar playoff team in the NFC.